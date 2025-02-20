Delhi cabinet meeting begins, big ticket announcements likely

19:47





BJP leaders during the recently concluded assembly polls promised to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the first Cabinet meeting of the party government.





The Cabinet is also likely to take a decision regarding implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojna for monthly payment of Rs 2,500 to eligible women as promised in the BJP's poll manifesto, party sources said.

The first Cabinet meeting of the new BJP government in Delhi headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta started on Thursday evening, amid expectations of major announcements.