HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi cabinet meeting begins, big ticket announcements likely

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
19:47
image
The first Cabinet meeting of the new BJP government in Delhi headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta started on Thursday evening, amid expectations of major announcements. 

BJP leaders during the recently concluded assembly polls promised to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the first Cabinet meeting of the party government. 

The Cabinet is also likely to take a decision regarding implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojna for monthly payment of Rs 2,500 to eligible women as promised in the BJP's poll manifesto, party sources said.

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 UPDATES: Gill, Kohli keep Bangladesh at bay
CT 2025 UPDATES: Gill, Kohli keep Bangladesh at bay

LIVE! ED attaches director S Shankar's assets of Rs 10 cr
LIVE! ED attaches director S Shankar's assets of Rs 10 cr

Man goes to Kumbh, leaves ailing mother locked at home
Man goes to Kumbh, leaves ailing mother locked at home

A man in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district allegedly locked his ailing mother at home and went to Prayagraj for a holy dip in Maha Kumbh along with his wife, children and in-laws. The 65-year-old woman was rescued by police after she was...

Want A US Visa? Pray to Lord Hanuman!
Want A US Visa? Pray to Lord Hanuman!

As the US gets tougher with visas, the prayers of US-bound devotees in India are getting more fervent, and their purse strings looser.Called Visa Hanuman temples (there are half a dozen all over India), some of them ask for a 'fee'.

Minister Dhananjay Munde reveals he's suffering from...
Minister Dhananjay Munde reveals he's suffering from...

Embattled Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde on Thursday said he has been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness in face muscles, which had severely affected his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD