Australia withdraws travel advisory to its citizens against travelling to Assam: Himanta

15:01





Australia has reviewed the travel restrictions issued to its citizens against visiting the state and announced revised guidelines that they can travel in all districts of Assam barring Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Sibsagar," Sarma said at a press conference.





"Tourists from Australia can now come to all parts of the state barring where the AFSPA is in force. The Australian High Commission has assured us that if AFSPA is withdrawn from these four districts, they will further lift the restrictions from the entire state," Sarma said. Australia and Germany had issued travel advisories to their citizens against travelling in the state due to law and order situation. "We hope that Germany will also lift the travel restrictions soon," he added. -- PTI

