Army soldier injured in landmine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Thu, 20 February 2025
21:12
Representational image
An army soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. 

Rifleman Mohd Asif Rather, who was part of a patrolling party, accidentally stepped over a landmine in a forward area in the Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division around 5 pm, they said. 

The soldier, who suffered injuries on his left foot, was evacuated to a military hospital for treatment, the officials said. 

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in accidents, they said. -- PTI

