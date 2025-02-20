HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
27 CPM activists booked for 'assaulting' cops during Kerala temple festival

Thu, 20 February 2025
22:13
image
A case was registered against 27 Communist Party of India-Marxist workers on Thursday for allegedly assaulting four police officers and preventing them from discharging their duties during a temple festival near Thalassery. 

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 12.10 am on Thursday following an alleged altercation between BJP and CPI(M) activists. 

When the police officers on duty at the temple attempted to break up the clash, activists of the ruling Left party allegedly assaulted them and obstructed them from performing their duties, the FIR stated. 

Additionally, the accused also threatened the officers, police said. A case was registered against the 27 CPM activists under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in pursuit of a common objective) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

None of the accused have been arrested, nor are they in custody, police said, adding that a search is underway to locate them. -- PTI

