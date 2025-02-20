HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 die of suspected GBS in Pune, toll rises to 11

Thu, 20 February 2025
The fatality count due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) rose to 11 after two more patients died in Pune hospitals during treatment, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased include a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.

The woman, diagnosed with GBS, died in a Pune hospital on Tuesday, while the man from Daund in Pune district, died in the state-run Sassoon General hospital of suspected GBS on Monday.

The deceased woman was a resident of Nandedgaon area, the epicentre of the GBS outbreak.

She complained of loose motions on January 15 but recovered without any medication.

"On January 22, she developed weakness in the lower limbs and was admitted to the hospital where she was given treatment for GBS. On January 25, she was shifted to another hospital where she was put on life support. She died during treatment on February 18," officials added.

The man was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on January 10 for suspected GBS. He died on Monday due to acute respiratory failure.    

Meanwhile, the total number of GBS cases remained unchanged at 211 on Wednesday as no fresh case was reported, officials added.  -- PTI

