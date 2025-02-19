HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Yogi rejects Sangam faecal report, 'water fit to drink'

Wed, 19 February 2025
15:39
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has refuted a report that said faecal bacteria present in water at many places at the Maha Kumbh did not meet the criteria of water fit for bathing, reports NDTV.

He said the water at the Sangam - the point where River Ganga meets River Yamuna, along with the mythical Saraswati - is "fit for drinking".Crores of people have taken holy dips at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday said high levels of faecal and total coliform were found at various locations at the Maha Kumbh, during a hearing on allegations that untreated sewage has been discharged into Rivers Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj.

The report was submitted to the NGT by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which said the results of water quality monitoring on January 12 and 13 found the water was not fit even for bathing, let alone drinking. 

