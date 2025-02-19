Why are we giving $21 million to India?: Trump

08:20

Days after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cancelled USD 21 million fund marked for 'Voter Turnout in India', Unioted States President Donald Trump said that India, with its growing economy and high taxation rates, did not need such financial support.

While he acknowledged his respect for India and its Prime Minister, Trump criticised the idea of funding voter turnout initiatives in the country.

While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump said, "Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?"

On February 16, the Elon Musk-led DOGE posted a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives with a mention of USD 21 million earmarked for "voter turnout in India."

In a post on X, DOGE listed the number of spendings by the US taxpayer that have been cancelled, including "USD 21M for voter turnout in India."

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the Musk-led department announced.