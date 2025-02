What Rekha Gupta said after being elected Delhi CM

21:08

After Rekha Gupta was elected as the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative Party leader, she expressed her gratitude to the party on Wednesday.





Speaking to media persons, she said, 'I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you.'





In a post on X, Gupta said, 'I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of chief minister. This trust and support of yours has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights.'





Meanwhile, celebrations started outside Gupta's residence after the declaration.





She is set to become the fourth female chief minister of Delhi.





She was elected leader of the BJP legislative party at a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs on Wednesday.





Gupta has been elected from Shalimar Bagh and will take the oath of office on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan.





BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were present at the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs.





The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi.





Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister.The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power.





All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow. -- ANI