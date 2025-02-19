HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US SEC working to serve complaint on Gautam Adani

Wed, 19 February 2025
09:03
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has told a federal judge in New York that its efforts to serve its complaint on Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani in the alleged bribery scheme are "ongoing", including through a request for assistance to the Indian authorities.

The SEC submitted a status update Tuesday to Judge Nicholas Garaufis at the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York regarding its efforts to serve its complaint on Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

The SEC said that both Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani "are located in India, and the SEC's efforts to serve them there are ongoing, including through a request for assistance to the Indian authorities to effect service under the Hague Service Convention for Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters."

The SEC said that its complaint dated November 20 last year alleges that Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani violated the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws by knowingly or recklessly making false and misleading representations concerning Adani Green Energy Ltd in connection with a September 2021 debt offering by Adani Green.

It said that because the defendants are located in a foreign country, Rule 4(f) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (FRCP) governs service of the Summons and Complaint.

FRCP 4(f) contains no set time limit for service, and the SEC may serve Defendants "by any internationally agreed means of service that is reasonably calculated to give notice,"... such as the Hague Service Convention."

The SEC update, submitted by its Counsel Christopher Colorado, cited a case which notes that service via the Hague Service Convention is one permissible means of serving defendants located in India.

"Since the filing of its Complaint, SEC staff has been working to serve Defendants in accordance with FRCP 4(f). SEC staff has contacted Defendants or their counsel (to the extent SEC staff is aware of such counsel) and has sent them Notices of Lawsuit and Requests for Waiver of Service of Summons, including copies of the Complaint.

"Additionally, under Article 5(a) of the Hague Service Convention, the SEC has requested assistance from India's Ministry of Law and Justice, the Central Authority for India under the Hague Service Convention."

"That process is ongoing, and the SEC will continue its efforts to serve Defendants in India by the methods prescribed by FRCP 4(f) -- including under the Hague Service Convention -- and will keep the Court apprised of its progress," the SEC said. -- PTI

