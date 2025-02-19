Trump hits back at Zelenskyy, calls him 'dictator'

22:39

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 'dictator without elections', reacting to Zelenskyy's remarks that Trump was influenced by Russian disinformation in his approach to ending the Kremlin's war against Ukraine on terms Kyiv considers too favorable to Moscow.





'Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the U.S. and 'TRUMP,' will never be able to settle,' Trump said, referring to Zelenskyy's background as a television star before entering politics.





In his social media post, Trump further called Zelenskyy 'a dictator without elections'.





Ukraine postponed its presidential elections, initially scheduled for April 2024, due to Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.





Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy accused Trump of operating in a 'disinformation space' created by Russia. -- Agencies

