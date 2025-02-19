Rekha Gupta meets LG, stakes claim to form govt

21:53

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta met Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday evening and staked claim to form government in the national capital.





She was accompanied by state BJP observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and O P Dhankar along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and Delhi MPs including Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.





BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda was also present at the Raj Niwas.





Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi assembly during a BJP legislature party meeting on Thursday.





A former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and civic body councilor, she is set to become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.





The new BJP government, led by Gupta, will be sworn in at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.





She will also be the fourth Chief Minister from the BJP in Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj.





Notably, Gupta is going to be the only incumbent woman chief minister in any BJP-ruled states.





In the recently concluded 70-member Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP secured a decisive victory with 48 seats, ending the AAP's decade-long rule in the capital. -- PTI