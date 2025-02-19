HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rekha Gupta elected to be next Delhi CM

Wed, 19 February 2025
Share:
20:48
image
UPDATE: Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Wednesday.

She was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting.

The party has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years. Gupta and her cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday.

She won from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 assembly polls.

All 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs attended the legislature party meeting in the presence of central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and O P Dhankar.

The CM-designate will now meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas to stake a claim in forming a BJP-led government in Delhi.

She will be the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

BJP picks Rekha Gupta as Delhi's new chief minister
BJP picks Rekha Gupta as Delhi's new chief minister

Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta has been chosen as the new chief minister of Delhi by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gupta, who defeated AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 Assembly polls, will take the...

LIVE! What Rekha Gupta said after being elected Delhi CM
LIVE! What Rekha Gupta said after being elected Delhi CM

Govt explains why deportation flights land in Amritsar
Govt explains why deportation flights land in Amritsar

The Indian government has defended the use of Amritsar as a deportation hub for US flights carrying Indian deportees, despite objections from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Government sources said Punjab has the highest number of...

Raut's big claim: Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM, but...
Raut's big claim: Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM, but...

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that Uddhav Thackeray planned to make Eknath Shinde the chief minister of Maharashtra after the 2019 polls, but first the Bharatiya Janata Party and later Maha...

CT 2025 UPDATES: 5 down! Pakistan's hopes fading fast
CT 2025 UPDATES: 5 down! Pakistan's hopes fading fast

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD