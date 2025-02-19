Rekha Gupta elected to be next Delhi CM

20:48

UPDATE: Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Wednesday.





She was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting.





The party has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years. Gupta and her cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday.





She won from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 assembly polls.





All 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs attended the legislature party meeting in the presence of central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and O P Dhankar.





The CM-designate will now meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas to stake a claim in forming a BJP-led government in Delhi.





She will be the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi. -- PTI