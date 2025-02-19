HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamata's 'mrityu kumbh' remark draws ire of seers

Wed, 19 February 2025
Share:
00:34
image
The Sant Samaj has reacted sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling the Maha Kumbh the mrityu kumbh', saying her statement is an insult to Sanatan Dharma and demanding her public apology. 

National secretary of the Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani Mahant Jamuna Puri said it does not befit Banerjee to give such a statement from the responsible position she holds. 

"The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is Amrit Parv, the divinity and grandeur of which have been seen by the whole world. She should not use such derogatory words with the name of Maha Kumbh," he said. 

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of the Panch Dashnam Awahan Akhara strongly criticised the Trinamool Congress supremo's statement and said, "West Bengal is becoming a 'mrityu pradesh' (state of death) for Hindu Sanatanis. Thousands of Sanatanis are being massacred and lakhs of Hindus have to migrate at the time of elections." 

"She should worry about her state, not Uttar Pradesh. (Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath has got global recognition for the Maha Kumbh and created a new history with the grand event," he added. Mahant Rajendra Das, president of the Nirmohi Ani Akhara, said Banerjee's statement was an insult to Sanatan Dharma. 

"The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has established the divinity of Sanatan Dharma at the top. She evaluates the Maha Kumbh because she has always insulted Sanatan and its symbols. By giving such statements, she is also following the path of (AAP supremo) Arvind Kejriwal and the same fate (as that of Kejriwal's) awaits her," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat
LIVE! BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat

HP town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque
HP town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque

A proposed statue of Maharana Pratap in front of a mosque in Sujanpur Tira town, Himachal Pradesh, has sparked tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for the statue to be erected at...

Won't call it Maha Kumbh, it is 'mrityu kumbh': Mamata
Won't call it Maha Kumbh, it is 'mrityu kumbh': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Maha Kumbh as a "Mrityu Kumbh" (Death Kumbh), accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of suppressing the actual toll in the stampede that occurred at the religious gathering....

New CEC played key role in Art 370, Ram temple trust
New CEC played key role in Art 370, Ram temple trust

Kumar, who played a key role in implementing decisions following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir during his stint in the Union home ministry, took charge as an election commissioner on March 15, 2024.

Odisha forms panel to probe Nepali student's death
Odisha forms panel to probe Nepali student's death

The Odisha government has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a Nepali student at KIIT University and the subsequent protests by students. The three-member panel will investigate...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD