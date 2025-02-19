HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra's GBS tally now 211 with one new case

Wed, 19 February 2025
Share:
00:37
image
The tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra reached 211 on Tuesday with the detection of a fresh case, officials said. 

Of these, 183 are confirmed cases of the rare nerve disorder, they said. 

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing. 

Of the total 211 cases, 42 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 from newly-added villages in the PMC area, 32 from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 33 from Pune's rural parts and 10 from other districts. 

"A total of 139 patients have been discharged so far, while 39 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 18 others on ventilators," a release from state health department said. A total of nine deaths have occurred due to the GBS. 

Of these, four were confirmed GBS deaths, while five others suspected to have succumbed to this disorder, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat
LIVE! BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat

HP town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque
HP town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque

A proposed statue of Maharana Pratap in front of a mosque in Sujanpur Tira town, Himachal Pradesh, has sparked tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for the statue to be erected at...

Won't call it Maha Kumbh, it is 'mrityu kumbh': Mamata
Won't call it Maha Kumbh, it is 'mrityu kumbh': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Maha Kumbh as a "Mrityu Kumbh" (Death Kumbh), accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of suppressing the actual toll in the stampede that occurred at the religious gathering....

New CEC played key role in Art 370, Ram temple trust
New CEC played key role in Art 370, Ram temple trust

Kumar, who played a key role in implementing decisions following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir during his stint in the Union home ministry, took charge as an election commissioner on March 15, 2024.

Odisha forms panel to probe Nepali student's death
Odisha forms panel to probe Nepali student's death

The Odisha government has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a Nepali student at KIIT University and the subsequent protests by students. The three-member panel will investigate...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD