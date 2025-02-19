Maha Kumbh: Over 3.09 million devotees take holy dip this morning

10:10





The 2025 Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025) and is set to conclude on February 26. Several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and several other Union Ministers, leaders and celebrities have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh teeth kshetra to take a holy dip. With over 3.09 million (30.94 lakhs) devotees taking the holy dip on Wednesday till 8 am, the total number of devotees taking the holy dip has crossed over 555.6 million (55.56 crores), as per the UP Information Department.