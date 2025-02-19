HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha Kumbh: Over 3.09 million devotees take holy dip this morning

Wed, 19 February 2025
10:10
Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh teeth kshetra to take a holy dip. With over 3.09 million (30.94 lakhs) devotees taking the holy dip on Wednesday till 8 am, the total number of devotees taking the holy dip has crossed over 555.6 million (55.56 crores), as per the UP Information Department. 

The 2025 Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025) and is set to conclude on February 26. Several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and several other Union Ministers, leaders and celebrities have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India victim of terror acts by Pakistan: India at UNSC
BJP legislature party to pick Delhi CM at 7 pm
The BJP will hold a legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening to decide the new chief minister of Delhi. The party won the February 5 assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's five-year rule. The meeting will be held at the...

Why is Costa Rica taking Indian deportees from US?
Costa Rica has agreed to serve as a "bridge" to repatriate illegal immigrants in the United States, including from India and Central Asia, according to an official release on Tuesday.

'Afzal Guru Sang A Song Before He Was Hanged'
'...an hour before he was hanged from the film Badal, 'Apne liye jiye toh kya jiye'...'I saw eight hangings -- Ranga and Billa, Maqbool Bhat, Kartar Singh and Ujagar Singh (Dr N S Jain murder case), Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh (Indira...

'Easing US-China Tension May Benefit India'
'A less tense US-China relationship would make Beijing less likely to provoke India -- including on the border -- in retaliation for its close defence ties with the US.'

