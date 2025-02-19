HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaishankar heads to South Africa for G20 FM meeting

Wed, 19 February 2025
Share:
11:16
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to South Africa beginning February 20 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the MEA announced on Wednesday.

The minister is expected to hold a few bilateral meetings on the margins of the meet. South Africa is currently the chair of the influential grouping. "External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 & 21 February 2025 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) at the invitation of the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Ronald Lamola," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The minister's participation in the G20 FMM will "strengthen" India's engagement with G20 countries and "bolster the voice of the Global South" in this important forum. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'People will answer Mamata's disrespect of Maha Kumbh'
LIVE! 'People will answer Mamata's disrespect of Maha Kumbh'

BJP legislature party to pick Delhi CM at 7 pm
BJP legislature party to pick Delhi CM at 7 pm

The BJP will hold a legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening to decide the new chief minister of Delhi. The party won the February 5 assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's five-year rule. The meeting will be held at the...

We are at war with...: Shinde on Mahayuti 'cold war' buzz
We are at war with...: Shinde on Mahayuti 'cold war' buzz

Shinde rejected speculations of a "cold war" in the BJP-led Mahayuti government and asserted the ruling coalition was focused on development of Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

US, Russia hold talks to end war, without Ukraine
US, Russia hold talks to end war, without Ukraine

After more than four hours of talks in Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia agreed on four key principles, Rubio said on Tuesday. These include appointing a high-level team to help "negotiate and work through the end of the conflict in...

'Afzal Guru Sang A Song Before He Was Hanged'
'Afzal Guru Sang A Song Before He Was Hanged'

'...an hour before he was hanged from the film Badal, 'Apne liye jiye toh kya jiye'...'I saw eight hangings -- Ranga and Billa, Maqbool Bhat, Kartar Singh and Ujagar Singh (Dr N S Jain murder case), Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh (Indira...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD