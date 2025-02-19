HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi BJP meet begins, CM announcement soon

Wed, 19 February 2025
19:52
The Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi legislative party meeting began at the party office on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP MLAs arrive to elect the leader of the legislative party.

After the meeting, the name of the new chief minister will be announced on Wednesday.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari arrived at the BJP office for the Legislative Party meeting. He said, "Soon, the name will be announced. We will see a good decision."

The final preparations and arrangements for tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony, including VIP guest invitations, were discussed in a meeting held at the BJP headquarters.

Attendees included BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, along with Vinod Tawde, Arun Singh, Virendra Sachdeva, Harsh Malhotra, Alka Gurjar, Vishnu Mittal, and other prominent leaders.

Following a 27-year wait, BJP has formed government in Delhi, and Thursday's swearing-in ceremony will be a grand celebration.  -- ANI

