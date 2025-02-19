HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat

Wed, 19 February 2025
Share:
00:42
File image
File image
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday swept the local body polls in Gujarat by winning the Junagadh Municipal Corporation as well as 60 municipalities out of 68 and all three taluka panchayats where voting was held on February 16. 

This time, the BJP has managed to snatch more than a dozen municipalities from the Congress in a state where the ruling party continued its electoral dominance after sweeping the 2022 assembly polls and winning 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats last year. 

The Congress won just one municipality, while the Samajwadi Party, a regional outfit, did better by bagging two municipalities. This was the maiden electoral contest for local bodies based on a 27 percent quota for Other Backward Classes in panchayats, municipalities and civic corporations announced by the Gujarat government in 2023. 

Of the total 60 seats in 15 wards of the JMC, the saffron party retained power by winning 48 seats, while 11 went to the Congress and one to an independent candidate, as per data shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) after counting. 

Along with the JMC, elections were also held across Gujarat for 68 municipalities and three taluka panchayats -- Gandhinagar, Kapadvanj and Kathlal. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat
LIVE! BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat

HP town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque
HP town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque

A proposed statue of Maharana Pratap in front of a mosque in Sujanpur Tira town, Himachal Pradesh, has sparked tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for the statue to be erected at...

Won't call it Maha Kumbh, it is 'mrityu kumbh': Mamata
Won't call it Maha Kumbh, it is 'mrityu kumbh': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Maha Kumbh as a "Mrityu Kumbh" (Death Kumbh), accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of suppressing the actual toll in the stampede that occurred at the religious gathering....

New CEC played key role in Art 370, Ram temple trust
New CEC played key role in Art 370, Ram temple trust

Kumar, who played a key role in implementing decisions following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir during his stint in the Union home ministry, took charge as an election commissioner on March 15, 2024.

Odisha forms panel to probe Nepali student's death
Odisha forms panel to probe Nepali student's death

The Odisha government has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a Nepali student at KIIT University and the subsequent protests by students. The three-member panel will investigate...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD