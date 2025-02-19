BJP sweeps local body polls in Gujarat

00:42

File image





This time, the BJP has managed to snatch more than a dozen municipalities from the Congress in a state where the ruling party continued its electoral dominance after sweeping the 2022 assembly polls and winning 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats last year.





The Congress won just one municipality, while the Samajwadi Party, a regional outfit, did better by bagging two municipalities. This was the maiden electoral contest for local bodies based on a 27 percent quota for Other Backward Classes in panchayats, municipalities and civic corporations announced by the Gujarat government in 2023.





Of the total 60 seats in 15 wards of the JMC, the saffron party retained power by winning 48 seats, while 11 went to the Congress and one to an independent candidate, as per data shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) after counting.





Along with the JMC, elections were also held across Gujarat for 68 municipalities and three taluka panchayats -- Gandhinagar, Kapadvanj and Kathlal. -- PTI

