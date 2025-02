14:17

Omar Abdullah shares this picture from Chandigarh: "Was delighted to accompany my father to the reception hosted by @officeofssbadal & @HarsimratBadal_ for their daughter & son-in-law in Chandigarh yesterday. The relationship between our families goes back to the time of my Grandfather & Prakash Singh Badal Sahib and celebrations like these allow us to rekindle those ties."