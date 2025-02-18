HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Two held for performing car stunts in Hyderabad

Tue, 18 February 2025
19:47
Representational image
Two students were arrested for allegedly performing dangerous stunts in two cars on Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad, the police said on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred on February 9 when the two accused performed stunts while driving their cars on the ORR and drove without number plates, they said. 

They were also accused of driving the cars in a rash and dangerous manner, endangering human life and the personal safety of others. 

One of the accused is pursuing a postgraduate course, while the other has completed a degree course, the police said. 

Videos of the accused performing stunts with their cars on the ORR surfaced on social media. 

"We examined CCTV footage from various locations, and during the investigation, the two were arrested on Monday," a police official at Shamshabad police station said on Tuesday. 

They were subsequently released after being served a notice. 

The vehicles were purchased by their family members and were found to be registered in Delhi. -- PTI

