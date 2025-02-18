HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
T'gana allows Muslim staff to leave early for Ramzan

Tue, 18 February 2025
19:24
File image
The Telangana government has issued a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan, a move slammed by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party which wondered why such measures are not extended during Hindu festivals. 

The saffron party dubbed the move as appeasement politics, but the ruling dispensation said such a facility was nothing new. 

According to official sources, the government has permitted its Muslim employees to leave offices at 4 pm, ahead by an hour during Ramzan, from March 3 to March 31, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of service. 

Hitting out, firebrand BJP MLA Raja Singh said the permission granted to Muslim employees is "appeasement politics at its peak". 

"Telangana govt allows early leave for Ramzan but ignores Hindu festivals. Equal rights for all, or none," he said on social media platform 'X,' while also posting a copy of the official circular. -- PTI

