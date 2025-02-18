HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Senior advocate collapses in Telangana HC, dies

Tue, 18 February 2025
21:27
A senior advocate collapsed and died while presenting arguments in the Telangana high court in Hyderabad on Tuesday. 

P Venugopal Rao, in his mid 60s, who was presenting the case in court number 21, suddenly fell down and an advocate performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure on him, a member of Telangana High Court Advocates Association said. 

A medical team at the high court shifted him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. 

The advocate allegedly suffered a heart attack, the Association member said. 

Court proceedings were suspended in the afternoon following the incident. -- PTI

