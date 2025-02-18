Senior advocate collapses in Telangana HC, dies

21:27





P Venugopal Rao, in his mid 60s, who was presenting the case in court number 21, suddenly fell down and an advocate performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure on him, a member of Telangana High Court Advocates Association said.





A medical team at the high court shifted him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.





The advocate allegedly suffered a heart attack, the Association member said.





Court proceedings were suspended in the afternoon following the incident. -- PTI

