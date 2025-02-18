SC questions Allahbadia's language on YouTube show

The Supreme Court pulls up influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube. The SC questions language used by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia during a show on YouTube, says society has some values.
The Supreme Court is hearing Allahbadia's plea seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him for alleged obscene remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's Got Latent. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is hearing the case.