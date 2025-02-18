SC questions Allahbadia's language on YouTube show

11:24





The Supreme Court is hearing Allahbadia's plea seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him for alleged obscene remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's Got Latent. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is hearing the case.

The Supreme Court pulls up influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube. The SC questions language used by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia during a show on YouTube, says society has some values.