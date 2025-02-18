HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC questions Allahbadia's language on YouTube show

Tue, 18 February 2025
The Supreme Court pulls up influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube. The SC questions language used by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia during a show on YouTube, says society has some values.

The Supreme Court is hearing Allahbadia's plea seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him for alleged obscene remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's Got Latent. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is hearing the case.

LIVE! SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia
Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia
The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police
Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

'SC Must Clarify Chandrachud's Remark'
'It was a disaster on his part to give an oral remark which allowed ascertainment of the religious character of places of worship.''This disrupted the social harmony of the country.'

Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...
It is not clear whether Morne Morkel will rejoin the squad later during the Champions Trophy.

