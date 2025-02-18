HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia

Tue, 18 February 2025
Share:
12:12
image
Update: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection to Allahabadia from arrest in connection with the multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show 'India's Got Latent'.

The Apex court granted interim protection to him subject to his cooperating fully with the probe.

The Supreme Court said no further FIR shall be registered against him on the basis of the episode aired on show India's Got Latent. Supreme Court asked him to deposit his passport with police and he can't leave country without permission of the court.

Earlier the Court expressed displeasure on the remarks of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on a show India's Got Latent. The apex court asked the lawyer representing Allahabadia about the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.

The Supreme Court was hearing the social media influence Ranveer Allahbadia's plea against multiple FIRs. He had sought seeking consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with his remarks on "India's got Latent'.

The Maharashtra Police's cyber cell has asked Ranveer Allahbadia to join the investigation on February 24. The cyber cell is investigating Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent.' -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia
LIVE! SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia

Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia
Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police
Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

'SC Must Clarify Chandrachud's Remark'
'SC Must Clarify Chandrachud's Remark'

'It was a disaster on his part to give an oral remark which allowed ascertainment of the religious character of places of worship.''This disrupted the social harmony of the country.'

Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...
Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...

It is not clear whether Morne Morkel will rejoin the squad later during the Champions Trophy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD