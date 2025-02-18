SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia

12:12





The Apex court granted interim protection to him subject to his cooperating fully with the probe.





The Supreme Court said no further FIR shall be registered against him on the basis of the episode aired on show India's Got Latent. Supreme Court asked him to deposit his passport with police and he can't leave country without permission of the court.





Earlier the Court expressed displeasure on the remarks of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on a show India's Got Latent. The apex court asked the lawyer representing Allahabadia about the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.





The Supreme Court was hearing the social media influence Ranveer Allahbadia's plea against multiple FIRs. He had sought seeking consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with his remarks on "India's got Latent'.





The Maharashtra Police's cyber cell has asked Ranveer Allahbadia to join the investigation on February 24. The cyber cell is investigating Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent.' -- ANI

Update: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection to Allahabadia from arrest in connection with the multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show 'India's Got Latent'.