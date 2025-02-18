HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 86.96 against US dollar

Tue, 18 February 2025
Share:
19:24
image
Rupee depreciated 8 paise to close at 86.96 (provisional) against US dollar weighed down by sustained foreign fund outflows and an uptick in the US Dollar index. 

Forex traders said there is a negative bias for the USD/INR pair as foreign investors continue to sell domestic equities and the RBI support is tapering off slowly. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.94 and touched the high of 86.91 against the greenback during intraday. 

It also touched the low of 86.98 before ending the session at 86.96 (provisional) against the dollar, logging a loss of 8 paise from its previous close. 

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 17 paise to close at 86.88 against the US dollar.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Mumbai-bound trains get bomb threats, searches on
LIVE! 2 Mumbai-bound trains get bomb threats, searches on

'Dirty mind': SC raps Allahbadia, but protects from arrest
'Dirty mind': SC raps Allahbadia, but protects from arrest

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

SC to hear plea against CEC's appointment tomorrow
SC to hear plea against CEC's appointment tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear on February 19 pleas challenging the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) under the 2023 law. The court will take up the matter on a priority basis, after some...

CEC Rajiv Kumar, critic of exit polls, demits office
CEC Rajiv Kumar, critic of exit polls, demits office

Rajiv Kumar, the 25th chief election commissioner of India, has demitted office after a nearly three-year tenure marked by both electoral successes and allegations of bias from opposition parties. Kumar oversaw the 2024 Lok Sabha...

Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following

With little time wasted, the fans captured the cricketers' pictures and videos on their phones, standing a mere 5 metres away and separated only by a barricade and a few security personnel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD