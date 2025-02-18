Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 86.96 against US dollar

19:24





Forex traders said there is a negative bias for the USD/INR pair as foreign investors continue to sell domestic equities and the RBI support is tapering off slowly.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.94 and touched the high of 86.91 against the greenback during intraday.





It also touched the low of 86.98 before ending the session at 86.96 (provisional) against the dollar, logging a loss of 8 paise from its previous close.





On Monday, the rupee depreciated 17 paise to close at 86.88 against the US dollar.

