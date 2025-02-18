HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab AAP leader, woman friend among 6 held for wife's murder

Tue, 18 February 2025
The police on Monday arrested a local AAP leader, his woman friend and four alleged contract killers in connection with the murder of his wife, officials said. 

Lipsy Mittal (33), wife of Anokh Mittal, was killed on Saturday by robbers near a village in New Delhi, they said. 

The incident took place when Anokh and his wife Lipsy were returning home after having dinner at a hotel on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road, police said. 

He had initially told the police that robbers intercepted them on Saturday, attacked the couple with sharp-edged weapons and fled with their car. 

Police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the key conspirator of the murder turned out to be the woman's husband. 

Chahal said that the police have arrested her husband and local AAP leader Anokh Mittal (35), also a businessman, and his 24-year-old girlfriend. Police said that Anokh's wife had discovered that her husband had an extramarital affair following which he hatched the plan to his wife with the girlfriend. 

The commissioner said that besides Anokh and his girlfriend, four contract killers -- Amritpal Singh alias Balli (26), Gurdeep Singh alias Manni (25), Sonu Singh (24) and Sagardeep Singh alias Teji (30) -- have also been arrested. 

He added that Amritpal, Gurdeep and Sonu are from nearby village Nandpur and Sagardeep is a resident of Dhandari Kalan. -- PTI

