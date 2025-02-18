Police neutralise drone over Ram temple in Ayodhya, FIR registered

20:17





According to the officials, a bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough examination of the drone camera and confirmed that there was no security threat.





A case has been registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station.





The authorities in Ayodhya have activated the anti-drone security mechanism.





Flying drones over the Ram temple is strictly prohibited.





"This system can detect any drone within a 2.5-kilometre radius. During the drill, security forces intercepted a drone camera hovering over the Ram Janmabhoomi temple route," a police official said.





The police launched an investigation to trace the drone operator, with intelligence agencies maintaining strict vigilance.





"The operator has been identified, and investigations revealed that the drone was being used to upload videos on social media. Further legal proceedings are underway," the official added. -- PTI

The police intercepted a drone camera flying over the Ram temple route in Ayodhya during a trial of an anti-drone system on Tuesday and shot it down, officials said.