PM holds bilateral meeting with Amir of Qatar

Tue, 18 February 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Amir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday where the two leaders held delegation-level talks.

Upon arrival, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and shook hands.The two leaders held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman, and several senior ministers.

The Qatari delegation was led by the Amir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Earlier today, the Amir of Qatar, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior ministers from the government. The Qatari Amir also interacted with the ministers.

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the Qatari delegation accompanying the Amir.

Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani arrived in Delhi on Monday on a two-day State visit, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at the Palam Technical Airport in the national capital on Monday. The Prime Minister described the Qatar Amir as his brother and wished him a fruitful stay in India.

