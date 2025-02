Plane flips over on landing at Toronto airport, 18 hurt

08:29

At least 18 passengers were injured after a Delta Airlines aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, ending up upside down on the snowy ground, CNN reported.

Delta Air Lines in a statement said, "Initial reports indicate there are no fatalities and 18 customers with injuries have been transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted."

The officials said that the flight with 80 people on board from Minneapolis ended upside down on the runway, and no one was killed in the incident.

The airline further announced that it has cancelled all flights to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport for the remainder of the evening and has provided travel waivers.

Meanwhile, Toronto's Pearson International Airport will hold a media briefing at 6:30 p.m. ET on today's crash, according to a post on X.

Following the crash landing, Toronta Pearson International Airport said that it is aware of the incident and that emergency teams are responding.

Sharing a post on X, it wrote, "Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Earlier, the Peel Regional Police reported that eight individuals were injured in the incident. One of the injured was described as being in critical condition, though the injuries were not life-threatening, while the other seven sustained injuries ranging from moderate to mild.