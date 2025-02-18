HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nutella inventor Francesco Rivella passes away at 97

Tue, 18 February 2025
Share:
21:12
image
Francesco Rivella, best known as the inventor of Nutella, recently passed away at the age of 97. 

As per Fox News, Francesco breathed his last on February 14. 

After learning about Rivella's demise, netizens paid heartfelt tributes, thanking him for creating a product that millions have tasted and relished. 

Before launching Nutella, world's most famous hazelnut spread, Rivella worked for Michele Ferrero, son of the famous chocolate brand Ferreo's owner -- Pietro Ferrero. 

He was part of the Ferrero team responsible for studying raw materials to develop new products by blending, refining and tasting ingredients in pursuit of the perfect flavors. 

Throughout his long career at Ferrero, Rivella eventually became a senior manager with the company, which was founded by namesake Pietro Ferrero in 1946. 

The first iteration of what would become Nutella was originally called Giandujot, derived from gianduja -- a confection made with chocolate and hazelnuts -- and sold in 1946, according to Fox News. 

After retiring, Rivella dedicated himself to fruit farming and the traditional Italian sport of pallapugno. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5K forces to be deployed for Delhi CM's swearing-in
LIVE! 5K forces to be deployed for Delhi CM's swearing-in

Cancer vaccine for women in 5-6 Months: Union minister
Cancer vaccine for women in 5-6 Months: Union minister

A vaccine to fight cancers affecting women will be available in five to six months, and those in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday. The Union Minister of...

Insulting parents: SC slams Allahbadia
Insulting parents: SC slams Allahbadia

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

U'khand HC questions plea against live-in registration
U'khand HC questions plea against live-in registration

The Uttarakhand High Court questioned a plea challenging the mandatory registration of live-in relationships under the state's Uniform Civil Code, asking how it was an invasion of privacy when couples were living together without...

'We Will Have A Mutually Beneficial Trade Agreement'
'We Will Have A Mutually Beneficial Trade Agreement'

'The US has agreed to negotiate with us a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, which will go for reduction of tariffs on both sides so that our trade can grow.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD