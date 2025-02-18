HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No more FIRs, protection from cooercive action: SC on Allahbadia case

Tue, 18 February 2025
Share:
11:46
image
Updates on the SC's hearing on the Ranveer Allahbadia case.
The SC grants interim protection from coercive action to influencer Ranveer Allahbadia in FIRs lodged against his comments on YouTube show.

The SC asks Allahbadia to cooperate in probe of FIRs lodged in Maharashtra, Assam over his alleged distasteful comments. "If any other FIR is lodged against him over his comments, he shall not be arrested.  The SC says no further FIRs shall be lodged against him for his comments during the YouTube show.

The SC restrains Allahbadia, his associate influencers on controversial YouTube show from airing any other episode till further orders. The SC directs Ranveer Allahbadia to deposit his passport at the Thane police station; says he shall not leave India without court's prior nod.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia
LIVE! SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia

Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia
Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police
Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

'SC Must Clarify Chandrachud's Remark'
'SC Must Clarify Chandrachud's Remark'

'It was a disaster on his part to give an oral remark which allowed ascertainment of the religious character of places of worship.''This disrupted the social harmony of the country.'

Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...
Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...

It is not clear whether Morne Morkel will rejoin the squad later during the Champions Trophy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD