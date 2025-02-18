No more FIRs, protection from cooercive action: SC on Allahbadia case

11:46

The SC grants interim protection from coercive action to influencer Ranveer Allahbadia in FIRs lodged against his comments on YouTube show.





The SC asks Allahbadia to cooperate in probe of FIRs lodged in Maharashtra, Assam over his alleged distasteful comments. "If any other FIR is lodged against him over his comments, he shall not be arrested. The SC says no further FIRs shall be lodged against him for his comments during the YouTube show.





The SC restrains Allahbadia, his associate influencers on controversial YouTube show from airing any other episode till further orders. The SC directs Ranveer Allahbadia to deposit his passport at the Thane police station; says he shall not leave India without court's prior nod.

