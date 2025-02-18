HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Nipah: Seasonal vigilance must be maintained, says Kerala health authorities

Tue, 18 February 2025
Share:
22:15
File image
File image
As Kerala enters the season with a potential risk of Nipah virus infection, health authorities have urged people to remain vigilant. 

Antibodies against the Nipah virus have previously been detected in fruit bats from the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Idukki. 

In Wayanad district, district medical officer P Dinesh stated that the health department has strengthened Nipah surveillance activities and preventive measures based on the One Health approach across all healthcare centres. 

The DMO also emphasised that public participation and social awareness are essential for scientifically preventing the spread of Nipah. 

Health authorities have advised people not to consume fruits that have been bitten by birds or animals or have fallen to the ground. 

"Always wash fruits thoroughly before eating. Avoid consuming beverages such as toddy that have been stored in open containers. When picking up fallen fruits, areca nuts, or similar items, always use gloves," the health authorities in Wayanad stated in a release. 

"If there is a chance of contact with fruits or surfaces that bats may have touched, use gloves or wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after contact," the release added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7 college students held for sexual assault of teen in TN
LIVE! 7 college students held for sexual assault of teen in TN

VVIP chopper scam case: Christian Michel gets bail
VVIP chopper scam case: Christian Michel gets bail

The Supreme Court has granted bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the purported Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case. James had been in custody for six years while the investigation was ongoing. The alleged scam relates to...

Ramzan: T'gana allows early leave for Muslim employees
Ramzan: T'gana allows early leave for Muslim employees

The Telangana government has issued a circular allowing Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan. The move has been criticized by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which termed it...

Torture cell? US deportee recounts 18-day ordeal
Torture cell? US deportee recounts 18-day ordeal

He said the air conditioners were run non-stop at a very low temperature, and they were given thin blankets, which were even thinner than silver foil paper and one could see through them.

Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following

With little time wasted, the fans captured the cricketers' pictures and videos on their phones, standing a mere 5 metres away and separated only by a barricade and a few security personnel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD