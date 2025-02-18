Modi meets Rishi Sunak, calls him a 'great friend of India'

23:10

PM Narendra Modi meets UK ex-PM Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty, their children and mother-in-law Sudha Murthy, in New Delhi/ANI Photo





He said on X, "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties."





Sunak was accompanied by his mother-in-law Sudha Murty, an author and Rajya Sabha MP, and other family members. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday and praised him as a "great friend of India".