Modi meets Rishi Sunak, calls him a 'great friend of India'

Tue, 18 February 2025
23:10
PM Narendra Modi meets UK ex-PM Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty, their children and mother-in-law Sudha Murthy, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday and praised him as a "great friend of India". 

He said on X, "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties." 

Sunak was accompanied by his mother-in-law Sudha Murty, an author and Rajya Sabha MP, and other family members. -- PTI

