Markets decline in early trade

Tue, 18 February 2025
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as uninterrupted foreign fund outflows continued to hit investors' sentiment. After a day's breather, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 201.44 points to 75,795.42 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty dipped 82.65 points to 22,876.85. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors were among the biggest laggards. Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,937.83 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia
Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia
The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police
Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

'SC Must Clarify Chandrachud's Remark'
'It was a disaster on his part to give an oral remark which allowed ascertainment of the religious character of places of worship.''This disrupted the social harmony of the country.'

Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...
It is not clear whether Morne Morkel will rejoin the squad later during the Champions Trophy.

