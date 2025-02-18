Jio launches India's first operating system for smart TV

18:31





JioTele OS will cater to the growing demand for smart TVs and enable TV OEMs to provide experience at affordable prices, according to a company statement.





Terming it a "next-generation platform" Jio said it has been crafted to redefine the entertainment experience while catering to the needs of Indian consumers.





Smart TV sets powered by JioTele OS will be available from February 21, 2025, as it is debuting with brands such as Thomson, Kodak, BPL and JVC.





"More brands are set to join the lineup in 2025, ensuring a wide range of options for Indian consumers," it said.





With approximately 35 million connected TV households in India, Jio expects demand for digital entertainment to continue to rise.





"However, many consumers encounter challenges due to the limited capabilities of their connected TVs, such as restricted customisation, limited access to high-quality regional content, and the absence of seamless, premium user experience," it said.





JioTele OS aims to transform Indian households with a fast, premium, and content-rich smart TV platform. -- PTI

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced launch of the country's first operating system for smart TV - JioTele OS.