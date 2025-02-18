'India-US $500bn trade agreement will take 8 months'

11:05





During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, India and the US announced to more than double the two-way commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030 and negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by fall of 2025. Goyal said once his US counterpart takes charge, both countries will discuss the contours of the pact.





"...In the next 6-8 months, by establishing a strong trade agreement, we are committed to increasing trade to USD 500 billion," Goyal told reporters In New Delhi on the sidelines of CII's India-Qatar Business Forum meet.





He added businesses of both the countries are excited about the agreement. When asked if the pact would have chapters related to goods, services and investments, he said, "My counterpart has not yet confirmed in the US...After the (confirmation), we will do talks and then only we can decide the way forward".





Normally in a free trade agreement, two trading partners either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they ease norms to promote trade in services and boost investments. During the first term of US President Donald Trump, the two countries had discussed a mini-trade deal, but it was shelved by the Joe Biden administration as they were not in favour of such pacts. -- PTI

