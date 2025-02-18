Himanta afraid of losing CM chair: Gogoi

12:10





On Monday, the Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for his social media comments on India's internal affairs. Sarma had alleged that Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Gogoi had worked with Sheikh in Pakistan.





"The BJP government in Assam can conduct their enquiry. Every Assamese person knows the real reason behind recent developments. Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid that he will lose his chair and will have to face justice from the people of Assam after the 2026 assembly elections," Gogoi said in a post on X. -- PTI

