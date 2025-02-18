Himachal town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue nearmosque

21:48

A delegation of Muslim community has submitted a memorandum to the Hamirpur administration, asking it to not install the statue at the place proposed by the Sujanpur Nagar Parishad.





The Vishva Hindu Parishad has called on the administration to not go back on its decision to install the statue at the approved spot.





The deputy commissioner has asked the sub-divisional magistrate Sujanpur Tira to look into the issue and resolve it, according to officials.





A video of the Muslim delegation submitting the memorandum has been widely circulating on social media since Monday night.





In the clip, members of the delegation are heard saying that the statue should not be installed in front of the mosque.





The VHP has strongly denounced the Muslim community's demand on the matter, said Panjak Bharatiya, deputy secretary of the state wing of VHP.





He added that the statue would be erected at the place approved by the civic body. -- PTI

