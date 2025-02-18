HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC bail to YouTuber Chanchlani in obscenity case

Tue, 18 February 2025
22:25
Gauhati high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in connection with a case for allegedly promoting obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. 

Chanchlani is one of the persons named in the case in Assam, in which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia was the key accused because of his controversial comments on YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. 

Hearing an anticipatory bail petition by the accused, a single-judge bench of Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita granted Chanchlani interim relief and asked him to be present before the investigating officer within 10 days. 

Chanchlani's counsels Diganta Das and Joyraj Borah argued that their client did not utter anything in the show, and the allegations in the FIR were made against the co-accused persons only. 

The FIR was registered by the Guwahati police on a complaint of an individual on February 10 under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS), Information Technology Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. 

The advocates of the petitioner pointed out that the Supreme Court earlier in the day granted interim protection from arrest to prime accused podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his comments on the show. 

On the other hand, the public prosecutor opposed the grant of any interim protection on the ground that the accused failed to comply with the police notice issued to him in spite of receiving it. 

After hearing both sides, Justice Kalita granted him the interim bail and said: "The petitioner shall appear before the investigating police officer within 10 days from the date of this order and shall cooperate with the investigation." -- PTI

