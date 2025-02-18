HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire devours man in flat, wife picks up child and flees

Tue, 18 February 2025
Share:
09:46
Representational image
Representational image
A 48-year-old man was killed when a fire broke out in a residential building in West Bengal's Salt Lake area, the satellite township on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday night at DA Block in Salt Lake and two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, they said. This was the second fire incident in and around the city in a few days. 

The burnt body of Debarshi Ganguly was found inside a room on the second floor of the building, a fire brigade official said. Ganguly was possibly trapped inside as the blaze devoured the room while his wife, who was in the adjacent dining hall when the fire broke out, ran away from the spot with her five-year-old daughter. She alerted neighbours and the fire brigade. 

The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, another official said. The family and neighbours of the deceased alleged that the fire brigade was late in arriving at the spot, which might have caused the death of the man, a charge rejected by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia
LIVE! SC gives interim protection from arrest to Allahabadia

Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia
Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police
Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

'SC Must Clarify Chandrachud's Remark'
'SC Must Clarify Chandrachud's Remark'

'It was a disaster on his part to give an oral remark which allowed ascertainment of the religious character of places of worship.''This disrupted the social harmony of the country.'

Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...
Champions Trophy: Morkel leaves India camp after...

It is not clear whether Morne Morkel will rejoin the squad later during the Champions Trophy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD