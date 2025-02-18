HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Domestic Violence Act: SC slams states, UTs for not filing status reports

Tue, 18 February 2025
Share:
18:17
image
The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up several states and union territories for not filing status reports over the implementation of the domestic violence law while allowing them four more weeks subject to the payment of Rs 5,000 as costs.  

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Prasanna B Varale took note when the petitioner's counsel said several states and UTs did not file their status reports despite the top court's direction.

"The counsel for the respective states have sought for some more time to file status reports. Hence, four more weeks are granted to file status reports subject to payment of cost of Rs 5,000 to the Supreme Court mediation centre," the bench said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Mumbai-bound trains get bomb threats, searches on
LIVE! 2 Mumbai-bound trains get bomb threats, searches on

'Dirty mind': SC raps Allahbadia, but protects from arrest
'Dirty mind': SC raps Allahbadia, but protects from arrest

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

SC to hear plea against CEC's appointment tomorrow
SC to hear plea against CEC's appointment tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear on February 19 pleas challenging the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) under the 2023 law. The court will take up the matter on a priority basis, after some...

CEC Rajiv Kumar, critic of exit polls, demits office
CEC Rajiv Kumar, critic of exit polls, demits office

Rajiv Kumar, the 25th chief election commissioner of India, has demitted office after a nearly three-year tenure marked by both electoral successes and allegations of bias from opposition parties. Kumar oversaw the 2024 Lok Sabha...

'Bumrah will be missed but Indian can win CT 2025'
'Bumrah will be missed but Indian can win CT 2025'

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes India has a strong chance to win the Champions Trophy despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD