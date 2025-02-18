HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi CM To Be Revealed On Wed

Tue, 18 February 2025
The first meeting of Delhis council of ministers is expected to approve key initiatives, including cleaning and beautifying the Yamuna river, expediting stalled infrastructure projects, enhancing forest cover and air quality, approving a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women, and implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party sources, Delhis next chief minister, along with the council of ministers, would likely take oath at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on Thursday evening. The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years by securing 48 seats in the 70-member legislative Assembly.

The government is also looking to rejuvenate the National Capital Region Planning Board, which includes chief ministers of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, and the lieutenant governor of Delhi. The board is chaired by the Union housing and urban affairs minister, currently held by former Haryana CM Manohar Lal.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will have a meeting earlier in the day on February 20. All NDA chief ministers and their deputies have been invited to attend the meeting. They will also attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The name of the next Delhi CM is likely to be announced at the BJP legislative party meeting, now scheduled for Wednesday.

Archis Mohan/Business Standard

