Dad strangled mom, not suicide, says 5-yr-old daughter

Tue, 18 February 2025
13:13
A married woman was allegedly strangled to death in Shiv Parivar Colony in Jhansi, with her five-year-old daughter revealing the crime by drawing a sketch, police said. 

The woman's in-laws initially claimed on Monday that she had died by suicide, they said. 

However, the victim's daughter told the family members that her father had strangled her mother and even attempted to depict the incident through a drawing. 

Superintendent of Police (City) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said, "The incident took place on Monday evening in Panchvati Colony. Initially, it was reported as a case of suicide by hanging, but a dispute arose between the victim's in-laws and her maternal family at the medical college where they alleged murder." 

The victim's family refused to allow a post-mortem until the in-laws were arrested. "Upon receiving information, police intervened, pacified both sides and sent the body for post-mortem. Based on the complaint, we have registered a case and arrested the primary accused, her husband Sandeep Budholia," Singh said.

"We have arrested Sandeep Budholia and further investigation is underway," he added. The deceased, identified as 28-year-old Sonali, was married six years ago to Sandeep Budholia, a medical representative. Sonali had faced harassment for dowry since her marriage, said her father Sanjeev Tripathi, a resident of Lidhoura, Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh). -- PTI

