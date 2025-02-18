HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Allahbadia's dirty mind vomited on YouTube show: SC

Tue, 18 February 2025
The Supreme Court hearing on influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's plea seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him for alleged obscene remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's Got Latent. 

The SC says there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on YouTube show. 

"What are values of society? What are these parameters, do you even know? Society has some self-evolved values. You need to respect them. In the name of freedom of speech, no one has licence to speak whatever they want against norms of society. Words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even society feel ashamed. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club FIRs against you?

