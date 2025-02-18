Airtel Subsea Cable To Connect India To Singapore, France

09:17

The proposed 21,700 km-long optical fibre submarine cable called SEA-ME-WE 6 -- which will connect India to Singapore and France (Marseille) -- came a step closer to reality on Monday, February 17, 2025, as Bharti Airtel announced its landing in Chennai.





The company had already landed the SEA-ME-WE 6 (Southeast Asia-Middle East-West Europe-6, or SMW6) cable in Mumbai on December 30, 2024. It is expected to become operational in 2026.





The cable would connect India to Singapore and France (Marseille) crossing Egypt through terrestrial cables Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Western Europe. It will bring a whopping 220 Terabit per second (TBPs) of global capacity to India.





Airtel has investment in the core cable and has additionally co-built a private network of four Fiber Pairs between Singapore, Chennai and Mumbai.





The transcontinental cable landing, both in Mumbai and Chennai, will be fully integrated with Airtel's data centre arm, Nxtra by Airtel, at its large facilities in the respective cities.





Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard