HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5K forces to be deployed for Delhi CM's swearing-in

Tue, 18 February 2025
Share:
20:38
Preparations underway for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi/ANI Photo
Preparations underway for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi/ANI Photo
Over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around the Ramlila Maidan area on the day of the oath-taking ceremony for Delhi's new chief minister, an official said. 

The officer further stated that over 10 companies of paramilitary forces will also be deployed to maintain law and order and manage traffic during the day. 

The next chief minister of Delhi, along with the council of ministers, will take the oath at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. 

The ceremony is expected to take place at around 4:30 pm and is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states. 

"More than 5,000 police personnel will be on duty, along with other emergency response teams. There will be multiple layers of security barricades to ensure the proper safety and security of the dignitaries," another police officer said. 

The officer further stated that commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks, and SWAT teams will be deployed at strategic locations at more than 2,500 spots. 

First-aid kiosks and other facilities will also be set up at the location. Snipers will also be deployed at many strategic spots. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5K forces to be deployed for Delhi CM's swearing-in
LIVE! 5K forces to be deployed for Delhi CM's swearing-in

Cancer vaccine for women in 5-6 Months: Union minister
Cancer vaccine for women in 5-6 Months: Union minister

A vaccine to fight cancers affecting women will be available in five to six months, and those in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday. The Union Minister of...

Insulting parents: SC slams Allahbadia
Insulting parents: SC slams Allahbadia

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

U'khand HC questions plea against live-in registration
U'khand HC questions plea against live-in registration

The Uttarakhand High Court questioned a plea challenging the mandatory registration of live-in relationships under the state's Uniform Civil Code, asking how it was an invasion of privacy when couples were living together without...

'We Will Have A Mutually Beneficial Trade Agreement'
'We Will Have A Mutually Beneficial Trade Agreement'

'The US has agreed to negotiate with us a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, which will go for reduction of tariffs on both sides so that our trade can grow.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD