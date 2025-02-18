5K forces to be deployed for Delhi CM's swearing-in

20:38

The officer further stated that over 10 companies of paramilitary forces will also be deployed to maintain law and order and manage traffic during the day.





The next chief minister of Delhi, along with the council of ministers, will take the oath at Ramlila Maidan on February 20.





The ceremony is expected to take place at around 4:30 pm and is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states.





"More than 5,000 police personnel will be on duty, along with other emergency response teams. There will be multiple layers of security barricades to ensure the proper safety and security of the dignitaries," another police officer said.





The officer further stated that commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks, and SWAT teams will be deployed at strategic locations at more than 2,500 spots.





First-aid kiosks and other facilities will also be set up at the location. Snipers will also be deployed at many strategic spots. -- PTI

