Follow Rediff on:      
5 killed, 20 injured as dumper truck hits van in MP's Bhind

Tue, 18 February 2025
09:16
Five persons, including three women, were killed and 20 others injured after a dumper truck hit a van in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, officials said.
 
The incident took place at around 5 am near Jawaharpura village when a group of persons was returning from a marriage function, Bhind district Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav said.

Some of the persons were sitting in the van and others standing on a road when suddenly a speeding dumper truck hit them and their vehicle. Three persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed later, he said.
 
Five persons, including three women, were killed and 20 others suffered injuries. The dumper truck hit the van probably while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava told PTI.

Among the injured, 12 were referred to Gwalior for treatment, while the others were undergoing treatment at the Bhind district hospital, he said.
 
Angry locals staged a 'chakka jam' (blockade) on the road after the incident, eyewitnesses said.
 
The SP and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) went to the spot and were trying to pacify the agitated villagers, the collector said. -- PTI 

