2 Mumbai-bound trains get bomb threats, searches on

Tue, 18 February 2025
17:58
File image
Two Mumbai-bound express trains received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting authorities to halt the trains at two different stations in Uttar Pradesh for search, officials said. 

According to Government Railway Police officials, information about the presence of bombs in the Kamayani Express from Ballia to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and the Dadar Express from Gorakhpur to Mumbai was received at around 10.30 am through social media. 

The authorities took the threat seriously and launched search operations, GRP media in-charge Shyam Babu, posted at the additional director general's office, told PTI.    

The Kamayani Express was halted at Ballia Railway Station, while the Dadar Express was stopped at Audhihar Railway Station for thorough security inspections, the officials said. 

A joint operation involving the district administration, GRP, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) is underway. 

A dog squad has also been deployed at Ballia Railway Station, they said. 

A massive security check was launched after reports of bombs being planted on the two Mumbai-bound express trains surfaced on social media, the officials said. -- PTI

