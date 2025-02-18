HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

1984 riots: Prosecution seeks death for Sajjan Kumar

Tue, 18 February 2025
Share:
12:59
image
The prosecution in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case sought the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on Tuesday, who is convicted murdering a father-son duo in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar area.

Kumar was convicted in a case of killing of father son duo, Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh on 1 November 1984 in Saraswati Vihar area.

Additional Public prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat filed written submissions and pressed for death penalty in view of the guidelines in Nirbhaya and other cases.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja has listed the matter for hearing arguments on sentence on February 21. The court asked the counsel for victims and accused to file their written submissions before next date.

Senior counsel H S Phoolka is also going to file his written submissions on behalf of riots victims. Meanwhile, the defence counsel could not appear due to lawyers strike and sought time to make his submissions. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 1984 riots: Prosecution seeks death for Sajjan Kumar
LIVE! 1984 riots: Prosecution seeks death for Sajjan Kumar

Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia
Something dirty in his mind: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

Champions Trophy: BCCI Allows Wives
Champions Trophy: BCCI Allows Wives

However, the wives and family members will be allowed to join the Indian players for only one match.

'Modi Bought Reprieve, Not Resolution'
'Modi Bought Reprieve, Not Resolution'

'Modi's intention was to create goodwill that will allow India to be seen by Trump as more than just a bad tariff problem.''He succeeded brilliantly on that count but none of these wins are unfortunately permanent.''Modi will have to do...

Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police
Ranveer Allahbadia continuously out of contact: Police

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD