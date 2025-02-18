1984 riots: Prosecution seeks death for Sajjan Kumar

12:59





Kumar was convicted in a case of killing of father son duo, Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh on 1 November 1984 in Saraswati Vihar area.





Additional Public prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat filed written submissions and pressed for death penalty in view of the guidelines in Nirbhaya and other cases.





Special judge Kaveri Baweja has listed the matter for hearing arguments on sentence on February 21. The court asked the counsel for victims and accused to file their written submissions before next date.





Senior counsel H S Phoolka is also going to file his written submissions on behalf of riots victims. Meanwhile, the defence counsel could not appear due to lawyers strike and sought time to make his submissions. -- ANI

The prosecution in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case sought the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on Tuesday, who is convicted murdering a father-son duo in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar area.