Zaheer Khan, family, buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 11 cr

13:10

File pic





Real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents. The transaction was registered in February 2025, the consultant said in a statement.





The property is located in Indiabulls Sky, developed by Equinox India Developments Ltd. The apartment spans a carpet area of 2,158 square feet and a built-up area of 2,590 square feet and comes with three car parking spaces.





The deal includes a stamp duty payment of Rs 66 lakh and a registration charge of Rs 30,000. As per RERA, Indiabulls Sky is a ready-to-move-in residential project spread across 3 acres. Currently, the average resale property price in the project is Rs 49,096 per square feet. -- PTI

